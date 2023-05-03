Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.27% of Amedisys worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

