Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

AEE opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

