American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

