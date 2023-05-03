Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,618,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.