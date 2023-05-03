Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 139,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.45. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

