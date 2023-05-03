Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 12,664.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABR stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

