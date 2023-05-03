Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of ADM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

