Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,847 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

