Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

