Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,408 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

