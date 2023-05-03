Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,778 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

