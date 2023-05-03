Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.