Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

