Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $158.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

