Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

