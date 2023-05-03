Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

