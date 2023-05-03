Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

