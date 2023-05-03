Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after buying an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.10. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $155.99 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

