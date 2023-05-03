Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,258 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

