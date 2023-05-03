Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,261 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,238 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 218.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of RIVN opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

