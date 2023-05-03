Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Price Performance

Radware stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.00, a PEG ratio of 308.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

