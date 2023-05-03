Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after buying an additional 206,519 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,903,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

