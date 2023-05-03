Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

