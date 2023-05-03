Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 3.3 %

JG opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

