Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,042. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.