Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Insider Alexander Scanlon Buys 115,000 Shares

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scanlon purchased 115,000 shares of Barton Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$27,485.00 ($18,201.99).
Barton Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Barton Gold
