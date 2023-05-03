BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $36.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

