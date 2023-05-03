BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,062,900.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

