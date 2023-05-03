Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $3.24 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

