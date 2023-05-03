Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $31.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 363,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.