Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 230,770 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48.

Blend Labs Stock Down 10.7 %

BLND opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 832,642 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

