Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,716.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,574.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,270.20.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

