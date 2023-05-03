Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586,822 shares of company stock worth $84,176,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bowlero by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

