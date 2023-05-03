Brett Fairclough Sells 50,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.79.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

