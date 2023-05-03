Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,093 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

