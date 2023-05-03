Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Trust Price Performance

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

