Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 39 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody's Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.21 and a 200-day moving average of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

