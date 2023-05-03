Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BRMK stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

