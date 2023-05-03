Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will earn $7.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

