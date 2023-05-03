Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Byline Bancorp Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 456,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 213,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
