Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 456,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 213,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

