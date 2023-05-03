Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Cameco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 111,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.