Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

