Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $629.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

