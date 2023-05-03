Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $395.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

