Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

