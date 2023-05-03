Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile
Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.