CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of CarMax worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.