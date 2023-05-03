Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) CEO Purchases $29,304.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 147.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

