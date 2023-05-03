Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.