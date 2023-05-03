Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

