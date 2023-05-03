Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.80.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
